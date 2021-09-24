Menu

Environment

Youth-led rally demanding urgent climate action to be held at Queen’s Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2021 6:07 am
TORONTO — A youth-led demonstration demanding urgent climate action from leaders in all levels of government is expected today at the Ontario legislature.

Fridays For Future Toronto is organizing the rally and march, which is set to begin at Queen’s Park at 12:30 p.m.

Organizer Alienor Rougeout says the demonstration is an opportunity for people to demand urgent action from politicians on tackling issues related to climate change.

Read more: Voters and federal parties strongly support climate change action: environment groups

She says the rally will also call on the newly re-elected federal Liberal government to deliver on the climate promises it made during the recent election campaign.

Those behind the rally are also calling for action that includes adding climate justice to the Ontario education curriculum for all grades, ending encampment evictions in Toronto, and full implementation of calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Similar demonstrations are planned in locations across the country as part of the #FridaysForFuture school strike movement, which started in August 2018.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
