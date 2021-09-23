Saskatchewan ICU patients with COVID-19 hits all-time high

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, health officials in Saskatchewan are reporting a record-breaking amount of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Currently 273 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 58 in the ICU.

On Wednesday, there were 265 total hospitalizations.

On Monday, Saskatchewan reported the highest number of ICU patients with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 56.

Officials also reported that seven more people with COVID-19 have died in the province, bringing the death toll up to 658.

There are 460 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of new cases among the regions with 123, followed by Regina with 59.

There are 4,715 active cases in the province as of Thursday’s update.

Health-care workers in Saskatchewan have administered 4,933 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s daily update on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 809,123 residents have received their first dose of vaccine and 723,081 residents are fully vaccinated.