Health

Saskatchewan ICU patients with COVID-19 hits all-time high

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaccination numbers still not high enough in Saskatchewan' Vaccination numbers still not high enough in Saskatchewan
WATCH: There's been an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations since the proof of vaccination program was announced in Saskatchewan last week.

For the third day in a row, health officials in Saskatchewan are reporting a record-breaking amount of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan straining health-care system

Currently 273 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 58 in the ICU.

On Wednesday, there were 265 total hospitalizations.

On Monday, Saskatchewan reported the highest number of ICU patients with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 56.

Officials also reported that seven more people with COVID-19 have died in the province, bringing the death toll up to 658.

There are 460 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ottawa offers military aid as Alberta battles brutal COVID-19 surge

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of new cases among the regions with 123, followed by Regina with 59.

There are 4,715 active cases in the province as of Thursday’s update.

Health-care workers in Saskatchewan have administered 4,933 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s daily update on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 809,123 residents have received their first dose of vaccine and 723,081 residents are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'More COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan care homes' More COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan care homes
