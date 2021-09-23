Menu

Crime

New Bruncwick man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 1:40 pm
A New Brunswick man is facing numerous charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement, after an incident last week.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers in Elsipogtog and Richibucto responded to a report of an assault at a home on Main Street in Elsipogtog First Nation around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“Once on scene, police located two women, including one who was injured,” the release said.

“The injured woman was transported to hospital. Police learned a man had fled into the woods on foot before their arrival.”

Read more: Domestic and sexual violence on the rise: Fredericton police

It said RCMP police dog services helped locate the man and he was arrested a short time later in a wooded area near the home. Police also seized drugs, a baseball bat and a machete.

Jonathan Joseph Milliea, 38, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by tele-remand the following day, where he was charged with aggravated assault and was remanded into custody.

He returned to court on Wednesday and is also facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of forcible confinement
  • Sexual assault with a weapon
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Two counts of uttering death threats
  • Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Milliea remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

