New Bruncwick man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man is facing numerous charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement, after an incident last week.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers in Elsipogtog and Richibucto responded to a report of an assault at a home on Main Street in Elsipogtog First Nation around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“Once on scene, police located two women, including one who was injured,” the release said.

“The injured woman was transported to hospital. Police learned a man had fled into the woods on foot before their arrival.”

It said RCMP police dog services helped locate the man and he was arrested a short time later in a wooded area near the home. Police also seized drugs, a baseball bat and a machete.

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Joseph Milliea, 38, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by tele-remand the following day, where he was charged with aggravated assault and was remanded into custody.

He returned to court on Wednesday and is also facing the following charges:

Two counts of forcible confinement

Sexual assault with a weapon

Assault with a weapon

Two counts of uttering death threats

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Milliea remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday. Police say the investigation is ongoing.