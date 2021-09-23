Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cineplex’s COVID-19 pandemic response was similar to prospective buyer, other retailers: CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club' Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club
WATCH ABOVE: Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club – Aug 11, 2021

TORONTO — The chief executive of Cineplex Inc. says his company’s decision to slow payments to film studios and seek rent deferrals and abatements during the pandemic was akin to moves being made by Cineworld Group PLC and other large Canadian retailers.

Ellis Jacob told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice this morning that after COVID-19 started spreading, it was common for global theatre operators and other businesses to try to preserve cash in these ways as people avoided non-essential gatherings.

Cineplex’s response to the pandemic has been a key issue as the Toronto theatre chain faces off in court against Cineworld, a U.K. cinema company that was due to purchase Cineplex for $2.8 billion.

Read more: Cineplex accuses Cineworld of bad faith in day one of hearings over abortive takeover

Cineworld backed out of the deal in June 2020, arguing it had the right to terminate the agreement without payment because Cineplex strayed from “ordinary course,” when it stopped paying landlords, movie studios, film distributors and suppliers at the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex’s lawyer Alan Mark argued the company was following the ordinary course of business because Cineplex told Cineworld about its payment stoppages and was told that Cineworld was seeking similar payment relief for its own theatres.

Cineplex is seeking more than $2.18 billion in damages from Cineworld, which filed a counter claim valued at about $54.8-million.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCINEPLEX tagMovie Theatres tagCineplex movie theatres tagCineworld tagcineplex movies tagCineplex court battle Cineworld tagCIneplex Odeon movie theatres tagCineworld UK tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers