Health

Quebec coroner extends hearings into COVID-19 deaths at Residence Herron

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Victim’s daughter and former facility owner takes stand at Herron inquiry' COVID-19: Victim’s daughter and former facility owner takes stand at Herron inquiry
The coroner's inquest into the CHSLD Herron continued on Wednesday with a scathing testimony by the daughter of one of the victims. The family member made a statement condemning the inquiry, the senior's home and the West Island regional health board. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the owner of the now closed facility also took the stand.

The coroner investigating 47 deaths at a Montreal long-term care home that occurred during the pandemic’s first wave says she is prolonging the hearings that were set to end Thursday.

Coroner Gehane Kamel told the inquiry she wants to find out whether employees at Residence Herron abandoned their posts on March 29, 2020, as things spiralled out of control at the privately owned care home.

She says she will also view video surveillance footage from the facility captured in late March 2020.

Read more: Staffing problems played role in COVID-19 crisis at Residence Herron, manager tells inquiry

Kamel told the inquiry she slept badly Wednesday night, noting that the families of residents who died at the facility have unanswered questions and heard contradictory testimony regarding what happened at the care home.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry has heard that regional health authorities arrived on March 29, 2020, to find residents dehydrated, unfed and soiled.

The inquiry into Herron was set to close Thursday with the cross-examination of owner Samantha Chowieri, but the coroner says three more dates will be added at the end of October to hear from at least four other witnesses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
