Quebec adds 754 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Quebec recorded 754 new cases and seven more deaths attributable to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations rose by three to 283. There were 90 patients in intensive care units, a drop of one in the past 24-hour period.

The novel coronavirus vaccination campaign saw another 15,576 shots administered in the past day. The province has doled out more than 12.7 million doses to date.

The latest screening information shows 33,812 tests given Tuesday.

Quebec’s caseload stood at 405,728 in the latest update while the death toll reached 11,347.

Health officials say more than 387,000 people have recovered from the virus.

