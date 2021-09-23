Flood watch in effect for Kawartha Conservation watershed area

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rainfall this week has prompted a flood watch for the Kawartha Conservation watershed jurisdiction.

The 2,563-square-kilomete area includes the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington). The entire region remains under a rainfall warning on Thursday.

Since Tuesday Kawartha Conservation has reported between 60 to 90 millimetres of rain. An additional 10 to 30 mm of precipitation is forecast for Thursday.

The conservation authority warns all watercourses should be considered extremely dangerous and residents should stay away from them as well as structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

“As expected, the water levels in local rivers and streams started rising in response to the runoff produced by this rain event,” Kawartha Conservation stated Thursday. “The water levels in local watercourses observed this morning are elevated but significantly below the critical flooding thresholds. No flooding concerns have been reported at this time.

Blackstock has received the highest volume of precipitation during the past 49 hours in the Kawartha watershed with 92.5mm.

Port Perry – 70.17mm

Indian Point PP – 64.52mm

Emily PP – 62.8mm

Trent Lakes Municipal Office – 61.4mm

Ken Reid CA – 59mm — KawarthaConservation (@KawarthaConserv) September 23, 2021

“However, water in low-lying areas, areas with poor drainage, road ditches have been observed. As the rain continues, water levels and flows are expected to continue increasing moderately.”

The conservation authority says no widespread flooding is expected but there may be flooding in low-lying areas, areas adjacent to streams and road ditches may occur.

“Smaller watercourses may reach or overtop their banks. Ponding of water on urban surfaces may occur as storm sewer systems can become overwhelmed by high runoff,” the authority stated.

The flood warning will remain in effect until Saturday.

Anyone aware of or have concerns about flooding is asked to first contact their municipality and Kawartha Conservation at 705-328-2271 or 705-344-0155 after hours.

