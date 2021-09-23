Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two collisions cause traffic delays in Kingston early Thursday

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 9:27 am
Police say one of the crashes involves a pedestrian, while the second is slowing traffic on Sydenham Road near Latimer Road. View image in full screen
Police say one of the crashes involves a pedestrian, while the second is slowing traffic on Sydenham Road near Latimer Road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kingston police are investigating two collisions that took place in the city Thursday morning.

The first, which police are calling a serious collision, took place at the intersection of Battersea Road and Kingston Mills Road around 6 a.m..

Police tell Global News the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Read more: Kingston police investigating after bizarre afternoon crash

The area near the intersection will be closed for the majority of the day due to the ongoing investigation.

A crash on Sydenham Road at Latimer Road also snarled traffic Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.

Police say a vehicle lost control, left the road and struck a rock cut south of Latimer Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman driving the vehicle was sent to Kingston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was reopened at 8:30 a.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagKingston Police tagPedestrian Struck tagtraffic kingston tagKingston police traffic tagpedestrian struck kingston tagPedestrian Traffic tagcrashes kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers