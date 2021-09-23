Two collisions cause traffic delays in Kingston early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are investigating two collisions that took place in the city Thursday morning.

The first, which police are calling a serious collision, took place at the intersection of Battersea Road and Kingston Mills Road around 6 a.m..

Police tell Global News the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The area near the intersection will be closed for the majority of the day due to the ongoing investigation.

A crash on Sydenham Road at Latimer Road also snarled traffic Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.

Police say a vehicle lost control, left the road and struck a rock cut south of Latimer Road.

The woman driving the vehicle was sent to Kingston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was reopened at 8:30 a.m.