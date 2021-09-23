Two collisions cause traffic delays in Kingston early Thursday

Kingston police are investigating two collisions that took place in the city Thursday morning.
The first, which police are calling a serious collision, took place at the intersection of Battersea Road and Kingston Mills Road around 6 a.m..
Police tell Global News the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The area near the intersection will be closed for the majority of the day due to the ongoing investigation.
A crash on Sydenham Road at Latimer Road also snarled traffic Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.
Police say a vehicle lost control, left the road and struck a rock cut south of Latimer Road.
The woman driving the vehicle was sent to Kingston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was reopened at 8:30 a.m.
