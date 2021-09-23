SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Downtown drop-in vaccination clinic aims to help Calgary’s most vulnerable

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 7:26 am
Click to play video: 'Downtown drop-in vaccination clinic helps Calgary’s most vulnerable' Downtown drop-in vaccination clinic helps Calgary’s most vulnerable
A drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the heart of downtown Calgary aims to immunize the city’s most vulnerable. Jackie Wilson has the details.

Access to COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable populations continues to be an ongoing issue, medical experts say, but a coalition of agencies in Calgary is reaching out to make a change — one injection at a time.

Be the Change YYC, along with its partner agencies, is hosting a drop-in vaccination clinic at 316 7 Avenue SE.

The clinic will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, at least until the end of November.

“We wanted to create one of the most equitable programs that really met a person with a trauma-informed approach,” said Chaz Smith, founder of Be the Change YYC.

“Somebody that’s hungry and thirsty needs to be fed and given water while they’re receiving their vaccination.”

A street team of outreach workers also connects with the community, walking around downtown Calgary to hand out supplies, including food, water, warm clothing and sleeping bags.

“They’re letting people experiencing homelessness know that the clinic is open and they can come get their vaccine here as well,” Smith said.

Some Alberta medical experts say access to vaccines for some continues to be an ongoing issue.

“The people who we’re now seeing are either the unfortunate and marginalized, so they didn’t have access to vaccines, or they’ve decided actively COVID isn’t a thing,” said Dr. Darren Markland, an ICU physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

“Hospitals are filling up and surgeries are being cancelled and we’re just doing our part to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system,” Smith said.

Smith said monetary or clothing donations can be made to Be the Change YYC.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
