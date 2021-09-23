Downtown drop-in vaccination clinic aims to help Calgary’s most vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

Access to COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable populations continues to be an ongoing issue, medical experts say, but a coalition of agencies in Calgary is reaching out to make a change — one injection at a time.

Be the Change YYC, along with its partner agencies, is hosting a drop-in vaccination clinic at 316 7 Avenue SE.

The clinic will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, at least until the end of November.

“We wanted to create one of the most equitable programs that really met a person with a trauma-informed approach,” said Chaz Smith, founder of Be the Change YYC.

“Somebody that’s hungry and thirsty needs to be fed and given water while they’re receiving their vaccination.”

A street team of outreach workers also connects with the community, walking around downtown Calgary to hand out supplies, including food, water, warm clothing and sleeping bags.

“They’re letting people experiencing homelessness know that the clinic is open and they can come get their vaccine here as well,” Smith said.

Some Alberta medical experts say access to vaccines for some continues to be an ongoing issue.

“The people who we’re now seeing are either the unfortunate and marginalized, so they didn’t have access to vaccines, or they’ve decided actively COVID isn’t a thing,” said Dr. Darren Markland, an ICU physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

“Hospitals are filling up and surgeries are being cancelled and we’re just doing our part to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system,” Smith said.

Smith said monetary or clothing donations can be made to Be the Change YYC.

