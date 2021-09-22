Squamish Search and Rescue, police dogs called in to search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Squamish Search and Rescue, along with RCMP officers and police dogs are currently searching for a missing teen.

Richie Stelmack, 15, was last seen when he went to bed Tuesday night at approximately 10 p.m., RCMP said.

His home is in the 40000 block of The Crescent in the Garibaldi Highlands.

His family told RCMP this is out of character for Stelmack and they are very concerned about his wellbeing.

Stelmack is described as five-feet-five-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last known to be wearing brown plaid PJ pants and a long-sleeve red shirt with ‘RVCA’ on the front.

Richie Stelmack was last seen when he went to bed at his home last night. Squamish RCMP

Squamish RCMP officers are currently searching the area around the residence alongside the Integrated Police Dog Services and Squamish Search and Rescue.

Anyone who may have seen Richie Stelmack, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP immediately at 604-892-6100 or call 9-1-1.

