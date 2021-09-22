Menu

Crime

Investigation underway after teen sexually assaulted in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 11:46 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after it was reported that a teen was sexually assaulted in Waterloo on Sunday night.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Caroline and William streets.

They say a 15-year-old girl was walking in the area when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police describe the suspect as around six feet tall with greying black hair and beard. He was said to be wearing a white button-up shirt and black dress pants and carrying a dark-coloured messenger bag.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8989 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

