2 Calgary men charged in multi-million dollar fraud cause involving camping, cabin lots in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two Calgary men have been charged in a multi-million dollar fraud case dating back to 2014.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the Calgary Police Service alleged two men fraudulently sold RV camping lots, cabin lots and dock spaces at a resort in British Columbia to numerous unsuspecting Calgarians.

Police say between 2014 and 2017, a man fraudulently sold RV park sites as the owner and operator of Sweetwater Resort, a land development project on the shores of Lake Koocanusa, B.C. Other names were used for the resort including Sweetwater RV Park and Sweetwater at Lake Koocanusa, according to the CPS.

Police said more than $2 million was obtained from multiple victims who believes they were purchasing legitimate lot and dock spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation was launched when customers contacted police with suspicions about the legitimacy of the transactions. Police say customers grew wary when communication with the lot owner became infrequent.

Police said the investigation revealed the sales contracts from the RV park site transactions were invalid.

Sweetwater RV Park has since been ordered to close by the Regional District Office of East Kootenay.

Craig Douglas McMorran, 61, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of money laundering and one count of theft over $5,000.

Police also allege McMorran sold dock spaces for boats in the marina called “boat slips” at the resort. The transactions were invalid because the slips were submerged on Crown land and could not be legally sold. In B.C., marina spaces can only be leased or rented, not sold.

As the investigation progressed, police believed that McMorran acted with an associate who was also allegedly participating in the fraudulent sales of cabin lots while acting as the sales manager for the resort between 2013 and 2016.

Read more: Calgary police warn of extortion scams at Fraud Prevention Month launch

Calgary police urge people to research the company before buying and land or lot package, and have a lawyer look over contracts to ensure they’re legitimate.

Story continues below advertisement

“Finding out you are a victim of fraud can be devastating and can have lasting emotional and financial impacts,” Staff Sgt. Geoff Gawlinski said in a news release.

“We encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of any fraud to report it to police so we can investigate appropriately.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of any fraud to report it to police so we can investigate appropriately."

Gus Kalabalikis, 53, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000.

McMorran was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Calgary. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.

Kalabalikis was arrested earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.