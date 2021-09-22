Woman rescues driver from submerged vehicle after Cardinal, Ont., crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The valiant efforts of a woman who saved a driver after a vehicle crashed into the water in the Village of Cardinal are being hailed by local emergency services.

According to OPP, on Monday, a woman was fishing on the canal near Legion Way when a vehicle lost control and reversed into the water.

The woman then jumped into the water, and pulled the driver from the submerged vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived, both people were found unharmed, OPP say.

The woman expressed her wishes to police that she remain anonymous.

Still, Grenville County OPP said they wanted to extend their thanks for her lifesaving efforts.

“Her actions that day likely prevented a tragedy,” OPP said.