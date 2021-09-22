Menu

Canada

Woman rescues driver from submerged vehicle after Cardinal, Ont., crash: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 10:15 am
OPP are singing the praises of a bystander who pulled a driver from a submerged vehicle after it crashed into a canal in the Village of Cardinal. View image in full screen
OPP are singing the praises of a bystander who pulled a driver from a submerged vehicle after it crashed into a canal in the Village of Cardinal. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The valiant efforts of a woman who saved a driver after a vehicle crashed into the water in the Village of Cardinal are being hailed by local emergency services.

According to OPP, on Monday, a woman was fishing on the canal near Legion Way when a vehicle lost control and reversed into the water.

The woman then jumped into the water, and pulled the driver from the submerged vehicle.

Read more: Bystander rescues 2 teenagers struggling in Scugog River in Lindsay, Ont.

When emergency crews arrived, both people were found unharmed, OPP say.

The woman expressed her wishes to police that she remain anonymous.

Still, Grenville County OPP said they wanted to extend their thanks for her lifesaving efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her actions that day likely prevented a tragedy,” OPP said.

