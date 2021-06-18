Bystander rescues 2 teenagers struggling in Scugog River in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A bystander is being credited with rescuing two teenagers from the Scugog River in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., emergency services were called to Rivera Park in Lindsay for two 17-year-old boys who were reportedly struggling in the Scugog River.

Police say one of the boys first entered the water to recover a fishing pole that had fallen into the river.

“He was not a strong swimmer and soon began to struggle in the water,” said Sgt. Deb. Hagarty.

The second teen then entered the river to assist his friend but also began to struggle, she said.

Hagarty says a nearby witness jumped into the river and managed to pull both teens to shore. Another witness, who was a nurse, also came to the boys’ aid, she said.

One of the youths was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital by paramedics. The other attended the hospital on his own for assessment.

“Both males are now reported to be in good condition,” Hagarty said Friday morning.