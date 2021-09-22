Train derails in Amherstview

The Ontario Provincial Police say a CN Rail train has derailed in Amherstview.
In a tweet, the OPP say it happened on the north and south side of the tracks between Golf Course Road and Amherst Drive.
The derailment is blocking access down Coronation Boulevard in both directions, police say.
Police advise people to avoid the area.
At this point, no injuries have been reported.
