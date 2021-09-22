Menu

Canada

Train derails in Amherstview

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 7:44 am
Train derails in Amherstview - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police say a CN Rail train has derailed in Amherstview.

In a tweet, the OPP say it happened on the north and south side of the tracks between Golf Course Road and Amherst Drive.

The derailment is blocking access down Coronation Boulevard in both directions, police say.

Police advise people to avoid the area.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

