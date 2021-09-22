Train derails in Amherstview

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a CN Rail train has derailed in Amherstview.

In a tweet, the OPP say it happened on the north and south side of the tracks between Golf Course Road and Amherst Drive.

HAZARD: #NapaneeOPP #OPP – CN RAIL ADVISES THE TRAIN HAS DERAILED ON THE NORTH AND SOUTH SIDE OF THE TRACKS. HAPPENED BETWEEN GOLF COURSE ROAD AND ANHERST DR. blocking CORONATION STREET. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.

^nm — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) September 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The derailment is blocking access down Coronation Boulevard in both directions, police say.

Police advise people to avoid the area.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Kingston businesses brace for vaccine certificate enforcement