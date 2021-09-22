Toronto to see a significant amount of rainfall Wednesday, between 50 to 75 mm

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is expected to get hit with a large amount of rain on Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday with a few local areas reaching up to 75 mm.

“This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” Environment Canada said.

Toronto is forecasted to get showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

The city and most of southern Ontario is under a rainfall warning.

Other parts of region can see up to, or more than 100 mm of rain.

Temperatures will be a high of 20 C, with a humidex of 26 C, and a low of 17 C on Wednesday in Toronto.

A stalling cold front, tropical moisture and slow moving low pressure will combine to focus very heavy rain across southern Ontario over the next couple days. Rainfall warnings have now expanded east with amounts locally exceeding 100mm. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/UYiblkRe9w — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 21, 2021