Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto to see a significant amount of rainfall Wednesday, between 50 to 75 mm

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 7:22 am
Environment Canada says about 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected to hit Toronto on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says about 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected to hit Toronto on Wednesday. Global News

Toronto is expected to get hit with a large amount of rain on Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday with a few local areas reaching up to 75 mm.

“This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: Special weather statement in effect for Toronto as heavy rain expected

Toronto is forecasted to get showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

The city and most of southern Ontario is under a rainfall warning.

Other parts of region can see up to, or more than 100 mm of rain.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures will be a high of 20 C, with a humidex of 26 C, and a low of 17 C on Wednesday in Toronto.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagWeather tagRain tagCity of Toronto tagToronto weather tagRainfall Warning tagToronto Rain tagWeather Toronto tagrainfall warning Toronto tagToronto weather wednesday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers