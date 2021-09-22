Toronto to see a significant amount of rainfall Wednesday, between 50 to 75 mm

Toronto is expected to get hit with a large amount of rain on Wednesday, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency says rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday with a few local areas reaching up to 75 mm.
“This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” Environment Canada said.
Toronto is forecasted to get showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
The city and most of southern Ontario is under a rainfall warning.
Other parts of region can see up to, or more than 100 mm of rain.
Temperatures will be a high of 20 C, with a humidex of 26 C, and a low of 17 C on Wednesday in Toronto.
