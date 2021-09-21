Fire burns through Brandon condo building

A massive blaze has erupted at a Brandon condo building.
Police were called around 8:45 p.m. to the four-floor building at 1400 Pacific Avenue.
Sgt. Kirby Sararas of the Brandon Police Service tells Global News there is no word of any injuries, but officers were able to get in the building and knock on each door to try and evacuate residents.
Residents are being asked to stay away from Downtown Brandon while crews continue to work.
Arrangements are being made by several local organizations, including the Salvation Army, to help those who have been forced to leave the building.
This is a developing story.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments