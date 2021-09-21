Fire burns through Brandon condo building

A massive blaze has erupted at a Brandon condo building.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. to the four-floor building at 1400 Pacific Avenue.

Sgt. Kirby Sararas of the Brandon Police Service tells Global News there is no word of any injuries, but officers were able to get in the building and knock on each door to try and evacuate residents.

Structure Fire – 1400 Pacific

We would like to request that motorists please avoid driving downtown to look at the fire as it creates unnecessary traffic congestion and could make it difficult for additional emergency crews to attend.https://t.co/OxFZIkzrwO #BDNMB pic.twitter.com/gKf4VgAe0o — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) September 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are being asked to stay away from Downtown Brandon while crews continue to work.

We would like to request that all the residents affected by the fire tonight attend to the Salvation Army at 9 Princess Ave E, even if they have alternate accommodation lined up. Once registered and accounted for they may leave for their destination. #BDNMB — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) September 22, 2021

Arrangements are being made by several local organizations, including the Salvation Army, to help those who have been forced to leave the building.

This is a developing story.