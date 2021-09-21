Man dead after reportedly falling into Credit River in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after he reportedly fell into the Credit River in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that emergency crews were called to the area of Stavebank Road and Park Street at 5:20 p.m. for reports of a person who fell into the river and didn’t resurface.

Emergency crews responded and the victim was located and removed from the water.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was a man who didn’t have vital signs.

Paramedics worked to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

