Canada

Man dead after reportedly falling into Credit River in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 7:20 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of the incident in Mississauga on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of the incident in Mississauga on Tuesday. Andrew Collins / Global News

A man is dead after he reportedly fell into the Credit River in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that emergency crews were called to the area of Stavebank Road and Park Street at 5:20 p.m. for reports of a person who fell into the river and didn’t resurface.

Emergency crews responded and the victim was located and removed from the water.

Read more: Body of missing St. Catharines swimmer recovered from lake in Norfolk: OPP

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was a man who didn’t have vital signs.

Paramedics worked to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

