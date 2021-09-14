Body of missing St. Catharines swimmer recovered from lake in Norfolk: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 25-year-old swimmer who went missing Saturday in Lake Erie has been recovered, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a social media post, Const. Ed Sanchuk said the St. Catharines man was one of four swimmers involved in a rescue effort at Port Burwell Provincial Park on the afternoon of Sept. 11.

Sanchuk said the deceased, Daniel Sosa-Zerebecka, was located just after noon on Monday about 13 kilometres east of the park.

Investigators say two people were swimming in the lake when both became in distress. Two others went to help but were eventually also troubled by the water.

Three of the four were rescued by a “Good Samaritan” using a life-saving ring.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s never easy for any family member to ever receive a knock on their door from a police officer,” Sanchuk said, offering condolences in his post.

“They know that their family member is missing in the water and then knocking on the door again to say they’ve located the deceased.”

Sanchuk did not reveal whether any of the swimmers were wearing a life-jacket but suggested anyone heading to the lake on the weekend should consider wearing one.

A post-mortem was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

UPDATE- #OPP Aviation Serivces locates #missing swimmer approximately 13 km East of @PortBurwellPP. 25 year old from @St_Catharines was pronounced deceased. Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and Emergency Response Team members assist with recovery. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/AlafwWEjVY — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 14, 2021