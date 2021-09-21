COVID-19: B.C. reports 525 new cases as death toll hits 1,900

Send this page to someone via email

Another 525 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in British Columbia, along with one death, provincial health officials said Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 51 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 187 were in the Fraser Health region, 61 were in Island Health, 147 were in Interior Health, and 79 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose to 332, an increase of 25 from Monday. Of those patients, 155 are in intensive care, a decrease of one.

The one death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region brings B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,900.

There have been 180,171 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, 5,282 of which are active.

The province said the numbers of total and new cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed.

Eighty-seven per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.5 per cent have received two doses, the province said.

Earlier in the day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged people who are pregnant, planning to get pregnant or breastfeeding to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Henry said 40 pregnant women have received intensive care in the province in the last few months and while that group of people wasn’t included in clinical trials, real-life evidence shows vaccination prevents severe illness and hospitalization.

She said there’s no increased risk of complications for immunized pregnant women or to their baby, and international data show no difference in the rates of miscarriage, early birth, stillbirth or other adverse effects.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also said that some patients in the Northern Health region are being moved to other parts of the province.

Twelve patients from the Northern Health region, nine of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, have been transported to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Dix said he knows it is difficult for patients and their families and loved ones, “but it’s a necessary step to alleviate pressure on the northern region.”

— with files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press