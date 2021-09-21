Stanley Park fully reopens after extended closure due to coyote attacks

Send this page to someone via email

Stanley Park is fully reopening to the public after an extended closure due to aggressive coyotes in the park.

The Vancouver Park Board said Tuesday that effective immediately, all trails are open to the public and the park will no longer be closed overnight.

The reopening marks the end of an effort by B.C.’s forestry ministry to reduce the coyote population in the park after several people were attacked by the animals in recent months.

Four coyotes were captured and “lethally removed from the park,” according to the park board, in addition to seven that were killed prior to the active trapping initiative that was launched earlier this month.

The park board said officials will continue to monitor the situation and will launch an awareness campaign on how people can safely share greenspaces with the wild animals that inhabit city parks.

Anyone in the park is still asked to exercise caution as there remain a small number of coyotes in the area.

The immediate threat has been addressed, the park board said, but coyotes will repopulate the park.

“The park board is looking to the public to help keep wildlife wild by changing certain behaviours that are known to have contributed to this highly disturbing and unprecedented situation, to ensure it does not happen again,” the park board said.

Park Board staff reviewing bylaws to clarify and update municipal park restrictions regarding feeding wildlife.