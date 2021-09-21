Faith-based communities prepare for New Brunswick proof of vaccination policy

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials have identified faith-based gatherings as sources of a large number of recent cases in a surge of COVID-19 infections in New Brunswick.

The government’s website listing possible COVID-19 exposures lists more than a half-dozen churches in locations around the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Monday that Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has met with several faith-based organizations since last week to work with them on ensuring a 90-per cent vaccination rate among their members.

The 90 per cent figure is the number Higgs identified as the province’s new target for full vaccinations.

Higgs said he expects faith organizations to adhere to New Brunswick’s incoming proof of vaccine policy.

In an email to Global News, Father Owen Burns, Episcopal Vicar for Evangelization and Parish Renewal with the Diocese of Saint John, said the policy applies to weddings, funerals and other gatherings, not Sunday Mass.

He said parishes will survey members on their vaccination status.

“This survey will be distributed at Masses this coming weekend, September 25-26, to be completed prior to leaving Mass and left with the parish,” Burns wrote. “Parishes will compile and forward the results to the diocese. They will also be required to keep a record at the parish.”

The Archdiocese of Moncton is taking a blanket approach.

In a letter on its website dated Sept. 17, Archbishop Valery Vienneau said their churches would require full vaccinations for “any gathering inside our churches, rectories or community centres under our supervision,” including Sunday Mass.

Nova Scotia’s proof of vaccination policy, which does not apply to places of worship, will be implemented Oct. 4.

Halifax privacy lawyer David Fraser believes New Brunswick may be opening itself up to legal challenges by requiring places of worship to uphold the policy.

“You don’t have — and I don’t have — a constitutional right to go to a restaurant,” Fraser said. “There’s no constitutional right to go to a gym, and so restricting access to those places based on vaccination status can be a more straightforward calculus with respect to public health.

“With faith-based communities, it’s different, because your right to practice your religion is in fact protected in our (Canadian) Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Global News contacted the Department of Health for clarification on the policy, but messages were not returned.

New Brunswick’s proof of vaccination and public indoor mask policies come into effect Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

