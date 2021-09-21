Kingston businesses brace for COVID-19 vaccine certificate enforcement

Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination policy comes into effect Wednesday, requiring COVID-19 vaccine receipts to enter certain public indoor settings.

Non-essential businesses like restaurants, nightclubs, movie theatres and sports venues are included in Ontario’s new vaccine certificate program. The City of Kingston is also requiring proof of vaccination for all city-run recreation facilities, arenas, and the Kingston Grand Theatre.

Global News spoke to several Kingston business owners who said while they are ready to follow the new safety protocols, taking on the added role of enforcement will be a challenge.

With the corresponding new QR code vaccine app not meant to come out until late October, some business owners say they haven’t received appropriate guidance from the province on how exactly they should be enforcing the vaccine certificate program.

“The lack of support from the government, the lack of instruction, and lack of an app to deal with this. Now my staff has to contact trace, and vaccine trace, and ID check. It’s a lot of work for somebody whose income is reduced,” said Sara Thomas, owner of The Geneva Crepe cafe.

Starting Wednesday, without the app up and running, businesses will be checking for a physical or digital copy of second dose receipts, along with government-issued ID.

Paul Fortier, the owner of the Renaissance, a restaurant and event space, says a vaccine passport will help keep patrons and staff safe.

Fortier opened the Backyard restaurant on the back patio of his event space during the summer to keep his business afloat. Despite rumours circulating online that Fortier would not be enforcing a vaccine mandate for indoor dining, he says he has always and will always follow COVID-19 protocols.

Still, like Thomas, he feels weary about the added pressure that will come with the vaccine certificate.

“Clearly it’s gonna be a little more work for us. We have to screen, we have to verify identification of every customer, and verify that identification matches their vaccination certification,” he said.

Others, like Rosemary Doyle, the artistic director of Theatre Kingston, said asking for ID is simply an uncomfortable task when trying to attract patrons to the theatre.

“I never liked it that when you come to the theatre that you have to show ID and things, I feel like it’s like going to the border. I think those who buy a theatre ticket are fairly conscientious people, but we will do everything that we have to do to keep everybody safe,” Doyle said.

For her part, Thomas says that she’s faced backlash while trying to enforce most other COVID-19 guidelines at her restaurant, and worries what new headaches the passport will bring.

“I’ve been yelled at for telling people to sanitize, I’ve been yelled at for asking people to please put their mask on,” Thomas said.

She says having an actual app will ease some of her anxiety, but before then, she worries about the reaction her staff will get when asking customers to provide both ID and proof of their second-dose vaccinations.

As these protocol roll out, the CEO of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce is urging patrons to remain patient with staff at businesses required to check for vaccine status.

“There’s always hiccups with something new, so we need patience. A lot of businesses are short staffed, so they need to figure out how that’s going to work for them,” Karen Cross said.

Note that those under 18 and entering a facility with the purpose or participating in an organized sport, those with a doctor approved medical exemption, and children 12 and under are exempt from the vaccine policy.