1 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 119

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,983.

The single case comes after 40 new positive tests were confirmed in the city between Friday and Monday morning.

Active cases fell by 10 from the previous day to 119 with another 11 new recoveries. Total resolved cases climbed to 4,819 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, one new case has been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,922.

Active cases have dropped to 39 in the county with nine new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remained at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 17 cases among 11 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 81.5 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.3 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 87 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 91.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, more than 800 vaccines have been administered, including about 330 first doses, 480 second doses and about a dozen third doses.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 75.5 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 77.4 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

