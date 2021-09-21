Menu

Canada

COVID-19 case linked to Grizzly Grill in Kingston, health unit says

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 3:09 pm
The health unit asks anyone who was at the downtown Kingston restaurant Sept. 16 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight to monitor for symptoms for 10 days. View image in full screen
The health unit asks anyone who was at the downtown Kingston restaurant Sept. 16 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight to monitor for symptoms for 10 days. Megan King / CKWS TV

KFL&A Public Health asks those who attended a Kingston restaurant to get tested for COVID-19 after a positive case was identified.

According to Dr. Hugh Guan, acting medical officer of health for the region, a positive case was linked back to The Grizzly Grill Bar and Restaurant at 395 Princess St.

Read more: Kingston health unit warns of increased COVID-19 transmission among young adults, gatherings

The health unit asks anyone who was at the restaurant on Sept.16 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight to monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

The health unit says it only identifies locations connected with positive cases when contact tracers are unable to identify all potential contacts of a case.

As of Monday, there were 31 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

