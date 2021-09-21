Heavy rainfall expected to hit Hamilton area Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency is forecasting “significant” rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Hamilton on Tuesday night that could continue through much of Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a statement on Tuesday morning in light of the possibility of 40 to 60 millimetres falling between Tuesday and Thursday morning.

“This rainfall is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” the agency said.

The general outlook for the Hamilton area over the next week is rain and showers with highs between 17 and 22 C.

In a release, the city said crews will be out on streets proactively clearing catch basins and inspecting potential flood hot spots.

Story continues below advertisement

“The city is also reminding residents to take steps to prevent flooding in and around their homes, and be cautious around all bodies of water,” the statement said.

Residents are asked to be proactive and remove debris such as leaves or garbage near catch basins.

3:21 Pumpkin artistry lights up the night sky Pumpkin artistry lights up the night sky