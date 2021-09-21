COVID-19: N.S. reports 25 new cases, 11 of them under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Tuesday.

The bulk of the cases — 14 of them — are in Central Zone, which includes Halifax Regional Municipality. Eight of these cases are close contacts of previous cases, and six are under investigation.

“There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities,” the province continues to note in a news release.

Five of the new cases are in Northern Zone, where the province has said there is a large cluster among an unvaccinated group of people. Four of these cases are close contacts and one is under investigation.

Three new cases are in Western Zone — one of which involves a close contact. The other two cases are under investigation.

Three cases are also in Eastern Zone. One is a close contact and the other two are under investigation.

Nova Scotia now has 137 active cases. Nine people are in hospital.

The province’s labs completed 2,984 tests on Monday.

According to the data dashboard, 73.6 per cent of the province’s population is fully vaccinated. Another six per cent has received a first dose of a vaccine.

The province has set a goal of Oct. 4 to enter phase 5 of its reopening plan, which will lift most pandemic restrictions. The date was delayed earlier this month, as case counts began to climb.

A proof of vaccination policy for non-essential services and events is also slated to begin on Oct. 4.