Canada

Businesses urge Liberals to ‘get back to work’ on pandemic recovery after election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2021 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Why Canada’s job vacancy rates are at a record high' Why Canada’s job vacancy rates are at a record high
WATCH: Why Canada's job vacancy rates are at a record high – Sep 4, 2021

Business groups say pandemic recovery should be the newly re-elected Liberal government’s top priority.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says politicians must ‘get back to work’ after Monday’s election. It says the problems that faced small businesses prior to the campaign are now more urgent due to the fourth wave of COVID-19.

The Chamber wants targeted support for hard-hit industries like tourism and hospitality. It wants the Trudeau minority government to extend wage subsidy and rent relief programs for businesses still affected by pandemic-related restrictions.

Read more: Ontario businesses, enforcement bodies brace for learning curve on COVID-19 vaccine certificate

The food service industry is asking for partial debt relief for government-backed loans. Restaurants Canada says eight out of 10 food service operators have taken on debt due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Restaurants Canada also wants help addressing an ongoing labour shortage made worse by COVID-19. It wants immigration programs expanded to help restaurants fill job vacancies.

The Liberal Party promised during the campaign to extend the Canada Recovery Hiring Program. The program is meant to help employers with re-opening by offsetting the costs of hiring more staff or increasing wages.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
