Canada

N.S. man charged with dangerous driving after speeding, rolling truck with revoked licence

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Most Canadians admit to dangerous habits: report' Most Canadians admit to dangerous habits: report
A new report found most Canadians admitted to dangerous driving in the past year. Matthew Conrod has details on what else was inside the report from Finder.com – Oct 1, 2020

The Halifax District RCMP arrested a man who rolled a truck while driving with a revoked licence on Monday evening.

In a release, police say a RCMP member saw a truck “going at a high rate of speed” on Sackville Drive around 6:45 p.m.

“The member turned around to check on the truck but it was lost to sight,” the release said. “A short distance away, police saw dust and smoke in the air.”

The release said members approached the area and saw a truck on its roof in the parking lot of a business on Sackville Drive.

First responders assisted him with getting out of the car and he was assessed for non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigation determined that the speeding truck went off the road, struck a tree and bench before rolling and coming to a stop on its roof,” the release said, adding that the 31-year-old driver had a revoked driver’s licence.

It said he is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 24 to face a charge of dangerous driving. He was also given a ticket for driving with a revoked licence.

