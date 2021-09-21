Menu

Health

Quebec adds almost 600 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Lakeshore hospital closes 2 operating rooms after nurses needed for ICU patients' COVID-19: Lakeshore hospital closes 2 operating rooms after nurses needed for ICU patients
Quebec's health-care system is being put to the test. Hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients continue to rise and many hospitals are struggling with a shortage of staff. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the crisis is coming to a head at the Lakeshore General Hospital, where many elective surgeries are being postponed and two operating rooms are closed.

Quebec recorded 587 new infections and nine more deaths attributable to the COVID-19 health crisis on Tuesday.

The number of pandemic-related hosptializations dropped by six to 274. This includes 86 patients in intensive care, a decrease of six compared to the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw 9,576 more doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine doled out in the past 24 hours. The province has given more than 12.7 million shots to date.

Read more: Lakeshore General Hospital cancelling many elective surgeries

Health officials say 22,917 tests were conducted Sunday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Quebec has reported 404,291 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The province’s death toll stood at 11,335.

In the most recent update, more than 386,000 recoveries from the virus were recorded.

