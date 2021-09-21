Quebec adds almost 600 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 587 new infections and nine more deaths attributable to the COVID-19 health crisis on Tuesday.

The number of pandemic-related hosptializations dropped by six to 274. This includes 86 patients in intensive care, a decrease of six compared to the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw 9,576 more doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine doled out in the past 24 hours. The province has given more than 12.7 million shots to date.

Health officials say 22,917 tests were conducted Sunday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Quebec has reported 404,291 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The province’s death toll stood at 11,335.

In the most recent update, more than 386,000 recoveries from the virus were recorded.