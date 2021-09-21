Menu

Politics

Doug Ford calls for unity after election as COVID-19 vaccine certificates loom

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2021 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Long lines reported at some Toronto polling stations' Canada election: Long lines reported at some Toronto polling stations
WATCH ABOVE: Long lines were reported at some polling stations in Toronto Monday as Canadians voted in the federal election. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s premier is calling for unity after the federal election as his province prepares to introduce COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

Doug Ford congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on winning Monday’s election in an open letter before saying it was a contentious campaign.

Read more: Canada election: Greater Toronto Area gives Liberals path to victory in repeat of 2019

Ford says it was divisive election with candidates from all parties hotly debating pandemic policies.

Ontario’s premier says that “emotions have run high” over many issues, including vaccine certificates.

Ford says he knows many people are concerned about their civil liberties being impeded by the certificates that are set to be introduced Wednesday.

Read more: Trudeau captures Liberal minority, needs to reshuffle cabinet, set throne speech

Story continues below advertisement

He says Ontarians must continue to do everything they can to protect the province’s hard-fought progress against the virus.

Certificates proving that a person has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be necessary to enter a gym, theatre, or dine inside a restaurant starting Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
