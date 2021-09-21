‘Mystery woman,’ unable to say who she is or where she’s from, found on rocky Croatia shore

A woman who has no idea who she is or where she’s from was found on a northern Croatia island on Sept. 12, said local police.

Publication Sata24, the first to report the story, said that the woman “speaks perfect English,” had no phone, was covered in a sheet and had some minor abrasions and cuts when she was found.

Authorities aren’t sure how the woman ended up on the jagged rocks of Krk, the country’s largest island — connected to the mainland only by a toll bridge — but the couple that found her insist there’s no way she could’ve gotten there alone.

View image in full screen Croatian police released a headshot of the “mystery woman” found on a rocky island shore. Croatian Police handout

The unidentified couple, who were out fishing on the water, spotted the woman a few hundred metres away. They dismissed her as a fellow fisher, and went to sleep on their boat. When they woke up the next morning, the woman was still there, and hadn’t moved far.

“It was already suspicious to us then,” said the man to Sata24. “We saw her nervously walking up and down and when she saw us, she started yelling and waving. We approached the shore to see what was going on. She was covered with a white sheet, but it may be that she found a tarpaulin or something and tried to keep warm with it.”

The man’s wife luckily spoke English, and explained to the mystery woman that the shore was too rough for them to come to her. That’s when they called the police.

“The woman could not say anything, she just repeated in English let us help her,” the man said.

A rescue crew of 14 people was sent to retrieve her, and they had to use off-road vehicles to get close. Then, they had to abandon them and hike more than three kilometres.

View image in full screen A rescue team tends to the Jane Doe discovered on a remote Croatian shore. Croatian Police handout

Local officials describe the Jane Doe as being in her 60s, five feet four inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and wearing a pink sun hat, striped shirt and dark pants. She had no documents to help identify her. There was no car nearby, so it remains a mystery as to how she ended up on the shoreline.

A resident told Sata24 that the woman had not been staying in the nearby village of Soline because she would have been recognized. Surveillance cameras on the toll bridge have not provided any clues.

Authorities suspect she spent several nights outside in the area, which is frequented by prowling bears and wild boar. According to the Guardian, the woman was so weak that she was unable to drink water without help. She is currently being treated in a hospital in Rijeka, on the Croatian mainland.

Her identity remains unknown.