City of London to give away 1,000 free trees on National Tree Day

The City of London is inviting Londoners to pick up a free tree as part of National Tree Day.
Those interested can visit 555 Bathurst St. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and choose from 11 types of native trees while supplies last.
“As a part of the City of London’s initiative to increase canopy cover on private property, we are giving away 1,000 trees,” said Jaclyn Ellah, a forestry inspector with the City of London. “We have a variety of species available, including large shade trees and smaller trees too.”
The following species of native trees will be available while supplies last:
- Red maple
- Silver maple
- White birch
- Tulip tree
- Witch-hazel
- Sycamore
- Basswood
- White spruce
- White pine
- Seviceberry
- Redbud
Visitors are limited to two trees per vehicle, and the trees will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Signs will direct traffic into the parking lot at 555 Bathurst St. for tree pickup.
To ensure physical distancing and to help residents stay dry if it rains, visitors are asked to stay inside their vehicles and let city staff load the trees they select.
