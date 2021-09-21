Menu

Environment

City of London to give away 1,000 free trees on National Tree Day

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 21, 2021 9:45 am
Those interested in a free tree can visit 555 Bathurst St. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and choose from 11 types of native trees while supplies last. View image in full screen
Those interested in a free tree can visit 555 Bathurst St. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and choose from 11 types of native trees while supplies last. Getty Images

The City of London is inviting Londoners to pick up a free tree as part of National Tree Day.

Those interested can visit 555 Bathurst St. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and choose from 11 types of native trees while supplies last.

“As a part of the City of London’s initiative to increase canopy cover on private property, we are giving away 1,000 trees,” said Jaclyn Ellah, a forestry inspector with the City of London. “We have a variety of species available, including large shade trees and smaller trees too.”

Read more: Green-thumbed London students celebrate National Tree Day

The following species of native trees will be available while supplies last:

  • Red maple
  • Silver maple
  • White birch
  • Tulip tree
  • Witch-hazel
  • Sycamore
  • Basswood
  • White spruce
  • White pine
  • Seviceberry
  • Redbud

Read more: Free tree giveaways commemorate National Tree Day in Forest City

Visitors are limited to two trees per vehicle, and the trees will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Signs will direct traffic into the parking lot at 555 Bathurst St. for tree pickup.

To ensure physical distancing and to help residents stay dry if it rains, visitors are asked to stay inside their vehicles and let city staff load the trees they select.

