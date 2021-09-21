City of London to give away 1,000 free trees on National Tree Day

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is inviting Londoners to pick up a free tree as part of National Tree Day.

Those interested can visit 555 Bathurst St. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and choose from 11 types of native trees while supplies last.

“As a part of the City of London’s initiative to increase canopy cover on private property, we are giving away 1,000 trees,” said Jaclyn Ellah, a forestry inspector with the City of London. “We have a variety of species available, including large shade trees and smaller trees too.”

The following species of native trees will be available while supplies last:

Red maple

Silver maple

White birch

Tulip tree

Witch-hazel

Sycamore

Basswood

White spruce

White pine

Seviceberry

Redbud

Read more: Free tree giveaways commemorate National Tree Day in Forest City

Story continues below advertisement

Visitors are limited to two trees per vehicle, and the trees will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Signs will direct traffic into the parking lot at 555 Bathurst St. for tree pickup.

To ensure physical distancing and to help residents stay dry if it rains, visitors are asked to stay inside their vehicles and let city staff load the trees they select.

To celebrate National Tree Day on Sept. 22, the City of London is giving away 1,000 trees. Residents can visit 555 Bathurst Street between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday to choose from 11 different types of native trees, while supplies last. https://t.co/ZY68bJ3QIi pic.twitter.com/f1o8hms80d — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) September 20, 2021