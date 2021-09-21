Menu

Canada

Significant damage after blaze at London, Ont. townhouse: fire chief

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 21, 2021 8:34 am
The London Fire Department says a blaze caused significant damage to a townhouse located at 1600 Culver Dr., Unit 76. View image in full screen
The London Fire Department says a blaze caused significant damage to a townhouse located at 1600 Culver Dr., Unit 76. London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., fire crews say damage is extensive after a blaze took place at an east-end townhouse.

The London Fire Department (LFD) says crews responded to a blaze at 1600 Culver Dr., Unit 76 around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire and heavy smoke coming out of a second-floor window.

A platoon chief says fire crews got the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

The fire didn’t spread to adjacent units or the roof.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries. No occupants or pets were injured.

A platoon chief said the fire caused a “significant amount of damage” from the fire, smoke migration and water damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The LFD was unable to comment on whether the blaze is considered suspicious.

