Special prosecutor hired to help RCMP investigate Surrey mayor’s hit-and-run claims

A special prosecutor has been hired to provide legal assistance and advice to the RCMP in connection with an investigation involving the Mayor of Surrey, the provincial government said Monday.

Richard Fowler QC will be the special prosecutor appointed to the case after Peter Juk, the assistant deputy attorney general for the BC Prosecution Service, received a request from the RCMP on Sept. 13 for assistance in the investigation.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum told police he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car while out grocery shopping in the city on Sept. 5.

McCallum said a woman clipped his knee and his bottom leg, then ran over his foot, when she was driving in the parking lot of a grocery store in Crescent Beach.

A member of the group “Keep the RCMP in Surrey,” who was collecting petition signatures at the time, told Global News that McCallum approached them saying someone had run over his foot.

Surrey is currently transitioning from the RCMP to a local police force, which has divided some community members.

Juk said in a statement that due to the nature of the allegations in this case, McCallum’s position as a public official in a senior position of authority and the ongoing public discussion about the RCMP and a municipal police force, a special prosecutor should be appointed.

The role “is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice,” the prosecution service said in a statement.

Fowler is a senior Vancouver lawyer in private practice. He was given the mandate to provide legal advice to the investigators as may be necessary, conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges are approved.

