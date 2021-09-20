Menu

Canada

Person taken to hospital following fire at Fort Saskatchewan oil refinery

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 7:09 pm
Fire breaks out refinery near Fort Saskatchewan
WATCH ABOVE: A fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Plains Midstream refinery near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

One person was taken to hospital Monday following a fire at a oil refinery northeast of Edmonton.

Plains Midstream Canada said a fire broke out at its Fort Saskatchewan facility at around 2 p.m.

“We have initiated our emergency response plan, are notifying all applicable agencies and are working with first responders on site,” read a news release from the company.

“Incoming fuel sources to the site have been shut in and the fire is currently isolated. All employees and contractors who were at the facility have been accounted for and are safe.”

Fire burning at Plains Midstream refinery near Fort Saskatchewan
Fire burning at Plains Midstream refinery near Fort Saskatchewan

Alberta Health Services said one person was transported by EMS to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still not known and remains under investigation.

“Our current priorities are to ensure the safety of all people involved, stabilize the situation, minimize the potential impacts and protect the environment,” Plains Midstream Canada said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., fire crews remained at the scene, dousing the blaze with water.

A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Global News
A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Global News
A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Global News
A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A fire broke out at the Plains Midstream facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Global News

Global News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

