Canada

Man allegedly impersonates police officer in Kingston road rage incident

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 5:57 pm
Kingston police are looking for this man, who they say threatened a couple with arrest while impersonating a police officer. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for this man, who they say threatened a couple with arrest while impersonating a police officer. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a man who allegedly intimidated a couple while posing as a police officer in a Kingston road rage incident.

According to a police news release, on Friday evening a woman and her husband were driving west on Unity Road towards Perth Road when a man going westbound started tailgating them.

He allegedly yelled at the couple as he passed their vehicle, and, police say, swerved towards their car, nearly causing an accident.

Read more: Kingston police looking for suspect in apparent road rage-fuelled hit and run

The couple pulled over at a business at the corner of Unity and Perth roads where police say the man followed them.

He then reportedly claimed he was a police officer while wearing a blue shirt with yellow writing that read, “POLICE.”

Finally, police say he brought out a collapsible baton, raising it over his head while threatening to arrest the couple.

The couple said they were going to call the police, and the man reportedly fled.

Officers arrived and searched for the man but say they were unable to locate him.

He is is described as Caucasian, 45-55 years of age, with a ruddy complexion, medium build, and long black hair that was slicked back.

The couple said his front teeth were either missing or visibly decayed. He was driving an older grey Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Const. Mike Fleming via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

