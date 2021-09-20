Automated speed enforcement is here to stay in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s photo radar program is here to stay.

The public works committee voted Monday to graduate automated speed enforcement (ASE) from a one-year pilot program to a permanent roadway safety program.

Despite occasional vandalism of the city’s two ASE cameras over the past year, a staff report say they were effective at reducing driver speeds, while being rotated throughout 18 locations.

The ground-mounted cameras will be moved through 24 locations in 2022, one trouble-spot in each ward, as well as nine school zones.

Mike Field, Hamilton’s acting director of transportation operations, says speed limit compliance increased by 29 per cent during ASE enforcement.

“They are an effective tool in managing speeds in the city”, concludes Field.

The most significant speed reductions, almost 20 km/h on average, were on Mountain Brow Boulevard between Broker Drive and Mohawk Road East.

Ward 2 Coun. Tom Jackson was among the councillors voting to make the program permanent, calling it “fantastic.”

The staff report also addresses a perception among critics that the cameras are a cash grab.

Overall, with the cost of the cameras and processing of fines factored in, the city lost $600,000 while operating the program over the past year. It is being funded from Hamilton’s red light camera reserve fund.

