Crime

Teens charged in armed Winnipeg carjacking Saturday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 3:50 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service badge.
A Winnipeg Police Service badge. John Woods / The Canadian Press

Two Winnipeg teens, 17 and 18, have been arrested and charged in connection with a Saturday evening carjacking.

Police said a man in his 20s was robbed at knifepoint while in his vehicle near Burrows Avenue and Salter Street just before 7 p.m.

The man was stabbed and the suspects took off in his car. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Police dog helps nab suspect in armed Winnipeg carjacking: RCMP

 

A short time later, the stolen vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and caught fire near Magnus Avenue and College Avenue. Both suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was tracked down to a back yard on Burrows, while the other was found in a home on Magnus.

Both have been charged with robbery, while the 18-year-old also faces assault with a weapon and weapon possession charges.

Click to play video: '“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience' “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020
Winnipeg police tagStabbing tagRobbery tagWinnipeg Police Service tagCarjacking tagcrime in winnipeg tagAuto Theft tagteens charged tag

