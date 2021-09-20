Teens charged in armed Winnipeg carjacking Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg teens, 17 and 18, have been arrested and charged in connection with a Saturday evening carjacking.

Police said a man in his 20s was robbed at knifepoint while in his vehicle near Burrows Avenue and Salter Street just before 7 p.m.

The man was stabbed and the suspects took off in his car. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and caught fire near Magnus Avenue and College Avenue. Both suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was tracked down to a back yard on Burrows, while the other was found in a home on Magnus.

Story continues below advertisement

Both have been charged with robbery, while the 18-year-old also faces assault with a weapon and weapon possession charges.

1:14 “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020