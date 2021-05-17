Police dog helps nab suspect in armed Winnipeg carjacking: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Selkirk RCMP are crediting a police dog named Earl for helping to arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a violent Winnipeg carjacking.

Police in Selkirk were notified to be on the look out for the vehicle, stolen at gunpoint in Winnipeg, around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

An officer later spotted the stolen vehicle on Highway 101, near Pipeline Road, but police say the driver refused to stop and sped away.

Then around 10:35 p.m. police were called to the scene of a crash on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk where they say the stolen vehicle had crashed into a tree.

A passer-by told police the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Police dog Earl was brought in to help track the suspect and police say he led officers to a field where the suspect was hiding.

The suspect refused to listen to officer’s commands, police say, and Earl was also sent in to help make the arrest.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

RCMP have charged the man with flight from police, dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Police say the man is also facing further charges stemming from the carjacking in Winnipeg.