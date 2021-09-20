Daily COVID-19 infections 2nd highest, with 56 in Saskatchewan ICUs

Send this page to someone via email

The second-most COVID-19 cases in a single day were added to Saskatchewan’s total as well as two deaths on Monday.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 519 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 62,101. On Sept. 19, Saskatchewan saw 543 new infections.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus were in the 60-to-79 and 80-plus age groups. There have been 641 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Saskatchewan’s hospitals are currently providing care for 253 patients with COVID-19: 197 are receiving inpatient care and 56 are in intensive care units. This is the most hospitalizations and number of ICU patients to date.

The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to a new record high of 494 from 484 on Sept. 19.

Saskatchewan’s active infections have increased and now sit at 4,672. It is the highest number since Dec. 7, 2020, when it was 4,763. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 1,157.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 431 to a total of 57,307.

According to the dashboard, 3,940 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sept. 19. To date, 1,094,674 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,522,709 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, the dashboard showed. Of Monday’s 519 new cases, the provincial government said 407 were unvaccinated, which included 89 children under the age of 12.

