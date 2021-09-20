40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 129

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday morning, raising the city’s total case count to 4,982.

Active cases increased by 19 over the weekend to 129 with another 21 new recoveries. Total resolved cases climbed to 4,808 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, 16 new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,920.

Active cases have climbed to 46 in the county with nine new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remained at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 27 cases among 15 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 81.3 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.2 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 86.9 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 91.8 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.9 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, nearly 5,200 vaccines have been administered including about 1,650 first doses, more than 2,800 second doses and roughly 750 third doses.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Thursday, 75.3 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 77.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

