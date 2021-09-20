SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Two deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 2:03 pm
Single Coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells. View image in full screen
Single Coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells. Graphic

Two more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials announced Monday.

The latest deaths — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, both from the Interlake-Eastern health region — bring the province’s total to 1,205.

Of the 42 new cases reported Monday, 30 people weren’t fully vaccinated, the province said.

Read more: Manitoba expands third vaccine eligibility to First Nations care homes

The Winnipeg health region led the way with 15 new cases — seven not fully vaccinated — while Interlake-Eastern saw 14 cases, with all but two not fully vaccinated.

The other Manitoba health regions reported new cases in the single digits, with the vast majority not fully vaccinated as well.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, there were 66 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 — 34 of whom are no longer infectious.

Fourteen people are in intensive care in Manitoba, including six who are no longer infectious but continue to need critical care.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba willing to help Alberta with COVID-19 situation if asked' Manitoba willing to help Alberta with COVID-19 situation if asked
Manitoba willing to help Alberta with COVID-19 situation if asked
