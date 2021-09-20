COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 12 new cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 13,818, of which 13,385 have resolved, an increase of 13 from the day before.

At least 237 deaths have been recorded to date.

The most recent death was reported Sep. 14 and involved a man in his 60s who was not vaccinated; the death was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

At least 196 cases are active in the region, 148 of them in London. At least 14 are active in Strathroy-Caradoc, 10 in Thames Centre, and nine in North Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s seven-day moving case average is 22.6 as of Sept. 17.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 4,173, up six from the day before – all Delta variant.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

659 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of 26)

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

1:30 No more voting options if isolating due to COVID-19 No more voting options if isolating due to COVID-19

Hospitalizations

As of Monday, the London Health Sciences Centre reported it’s caring for seven patients with COVID-19, one less than the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

Five or fewer of them are adults in critical care or ICU. No COVID-19 inpatients are reported in Children’s Hospital, down from five or fewer Thursday, and none are in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff at LHSC are positive with COVID-19, unchanged from the day before.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

One outbreak is active at a local seniors’ facility. The outbreak was declared Thursday at Earls Court Village affecting the first and second floors.

It’s the third COVID-19 outbreak at a seniors’ facility in the last month.

An outbreak was declared Friday at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, an elementary school. It involves five cases, one more than the day before.

Schools

COVID-19 cases were active at the following schools as of Monday, according to the health unit:

École élémentaire La Pommeraie Conseil scolaire Viamonde (four cases)

École secondaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère Conseil scolaire catholique Providence (two cases)

École secondaire Gabriel-Dumont Conseil scolaire Viamonde (two cases)

Jack Chambers Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

Stoney Creek Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

St Francis School – London District Catholic School Board (two cases)

Catholic Central High School – London District Catholic School Board (two case)

Cedar Hollow Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School – London District Catholic School Board (one case)

St Rose of Lima Catholic School- London District Catholic School Board (one case)

St Thomas More Catholic School- London District Catholic School Board (two cases)

The health unit is also reporting one case each at four child-care setting or early years centres:

Story continues below advertisement

l’Escale la Pommeraie

Cedar Hollow Before and After School Program

Angels Daycares Arva

Robbyn’s Before and After School

2:00 COVID-19: Toronto launches largest weekend mass vaccination initiative COVID-19: Toronto launches largest weekend mass vaccination initiative

Vaccinations and testing

As of Sept. 11, the most recent update, the health unit says 84.7 per cent of people aged 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.4 per cent have gotten two doses.

Young adults remain the least vaccinated age group, according to the health unit. Only 75.4 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 have gotten one shot, and 65 per cent two shots. The rates are 78 and 68.3 per cent, respectively, for those aged 25 to 29.

Children aged 12 to 17 clock in at 85.3 per cent for one shot and 76.1 per cent for two.

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 82.6 per cent of cases seen in the region since Aug. 9 have involved people who are either unvaccinated (66.6), partially vaccinated (12.5), or who have gotten two shots but are still within the two week waiting period (3.5), according to the health unit.

Of those hospitalized since Aug. 9, 80 per cent were not vaccinated at all. At least 5.7 per cent were partially vaccinated, and 2.86 per cent were less than two weeks out from their second shot.

MLHU data says, in the last six weeks, two deaths involved unvaccinated individuals and one involved a fully vaccinated individual. However, six deaths have been recorded in that time.

The discrepancy is due to a data issue. The health unit says the script written to update the COVID-19 dashboard ignored deaths reported within the last six weeks (reported date) if the person’s COVID-19 symptoms emerged more than six weeks ago (episode date). The health unit says it’s working to correct the issue.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 2.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 5, down from 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 29.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 610 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 580,194.

Of the 610 new cases recorded, the data showed 362 were unvaccinated people, 43 were partially vaccinated people, 152 were fully vaccinated people and for 53 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 126 cases were recorded in Toronto, 100 in Peel Region, 71 in York Region, and 54 in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The provincial death toll now stands at 9,655 as the province reported two new deaths.

However, the ministry of health said one of those deaths occurred more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, 564,163 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is up by 628 from the previous day.

In Ontario, 85.09 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health on Monday reported:

Story continues below advertisement

4,233 total cases (an increase of 27)

82 active cases (an increase of 1)

4,066 resolved cases (an increase of 29)

85 deaths

1,103 variant of concern cases, with 769 Alpha, 279 Delta (an increase of 22) and 55 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death reported by SWPH was on Aug. 31 involving a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

According to the health unit, 51 of the region’s active cases are in Oxford, while 31 are in Elgin. At least 23 are in Woodstock, nine in St. Thomas, and seven each in Tillsonburg, Aylmer, and West Elgin.

The health unit says three people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, with two in the ICU.

The Thames Valley District School Board reports cases at its schools online. Cases at schools within the London District Catholic School Board can also be found online.

As of Sept. 5, the region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 2.3 per cent, up from 1.9 per cent a week earlier, and 1.2 per cent the week before that.

As of Sept. 19, SWPH says 79.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 85.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

2:08 Anti-vaccine and mandate protesters disrupt B.C. schools Anti-vaccine and mandate protesters disrupt B.C. schools

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health last updated its COVID-19 data on Monday.

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

Story continues below advertisement

2,122 total cases (12 new cases)

34 active cases

2,023 recoveries (23 new recoveries)

65 deaths

430 variant of concern cases

Of the 34 active cases, eight are in Stratford, and 11 are in Perth East. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Four COVID-19 patient is in hospital, up three from the day before.

There is two active cases involving a health-care worker.

One new outbreak was declared at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater on Sep. 17, involving one staff ember and one resident.

A second outbreak remains active at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, declared Aug. 20. It’s linked to 13 cases involving seven staff and six residents. At least four deaths are associated with the outbreak.

The Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board lists cases at its schools on its website. The Avon-Maitland District School Board also lists cases at its schools on its website (under #3. Active Cases of COVID-19 in AMDSB Schools).

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.5 per cent for the week of Sept. 5, up from 2.2 per cent for the week of Aug. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 19, 76.6 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 82.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Monday, Lambton Public Health reported:

3,769 cases (an increase of five)

52 active cases

3,647 resolved cases (an increase of 3)

69 deaths



As of Monday, 551 variant of concern cases have been recorded in the region.

The health unit said there were no active outbreaks.

Bluewater Health reported one COVID-19 patients in its care as of Monday.

Cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Roughly 80.2 per cent of people aged 12 and older in Lambton County have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while 74.6 per cent are fully immunized, the health unit says.

Story continues below advertisement

1:08 Canada election: Singh condemns Conservative provincial Prairie governments, Trudeau for COVID-19 response amid 4th wave Canada election: Singh condemns Conservative provincial Prairie governments, Trudeau for COVID-19 response amid 4th wave

The most recent test positivity rate was 2.4 per cent for the week of Sept. 5, up from 0.81 per cent for the week of Aug. 29.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Lambton Public Health is also working with Lambton County Library in an effort to make it easier to obtain vaccine receipts by assisting residents having trouble downloading or printing the receipts.

Advertisement