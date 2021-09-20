University of Ottawa football player dies after game on the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Ottawa says one of its football players died shortly after a game over the weekend.

The school says fifth-year-engineering student Francis Perron died not long after the Gee-Gees game against the University of Toronto on Saturday.

Perron had one tackle in an 11-10 loss to the Varsity Blues.

The school has not said how Perron died.

Read more: University of Ottawa hosts virtual memorial for students killed in Iran plane crash

School president Jacques Fremont says the Sherbrooke, Que., native excelled on the field and in the classroom.

The president says the school will hold a memorial for Perron in the coming weeks.

Advertisement