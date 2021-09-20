Menu

Sports

University of Ottawa football player dies after game on the weekend

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 11:55 am

The University of Ottawa says one of its football players died shortly after a game over the weekend.

The school says fifth-year-engineering student Francis Perron died not long after the Gee-Gees game against the University of Toronto on Saturday.

Perron had one tackle in an 11-10 loss to the Varsity Blues.

The school has not said how Perron died.

School president Jacques Fremont says the Sherbrooke, Que., native excelled on the field and in the classroom.

The president says the school will hold a memorial for Perron in the coming weeks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
