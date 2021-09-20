Guelph storm make 3rd period comeback in win over Steelheads

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm saw goals from four different players in the third period against the Mississauga Steelheads on route to a big 7-6 comeback win on Sunday.

The team trailed 6-3 after 40 minutes but managed to get goals from Chase Coughlan, Jacob Maillet and Jake MacRae to tie things up.

The Storm’s 2020 first-round draft pick Matthew Poitras then gave his team the lead and the eventual win with a goal at 17:35 of the final frame.

Charlie Paquette, Jake Karabela and Danny Zhilkin also scored earlier in the game for the Storm.

Dixon Grimes made 18 saves on 23 shots, while Jake Oster allowed one goal and made seven saves for the Storm.

It’s the first win for Guelph during the pre-season after dropping their opening game on Sept. 4 against the Steelheads.

Next, the Storm will welcome in the Niagara IceDogs on Friday for a game at the Sleeman Centre at 7:30 p.m.