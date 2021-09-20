Menu

World

8 killed, 24 injured in shooting at Russian university

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 20, 2021 9:04 am
Click to play video: 'At least 6 killed, dozens injured in shooting at Russian university' At least 6 killed, dozens injured in shooting at Russian university
WATCH: A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens, law enforcement said.

A gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 hurt, officials said.

The gunman was detained after the shooting at Perm State University, according to the Interior Ministry. There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive.

Students and staff at the university locked themselves in rooms, and the school urged those who could leave the campus to do so. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of windows of a building during the attack.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. The school is in the city of Perm, which is about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow with a population of about 1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The perpetrator used a gun designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, the university press service said. Such weapons can be modified to fire other ammunition. State news agency RIA-Novosti cited local officials as saying the gunman owned the weapon legally.

Read more: Russia school shooting leaves 9 dead; suspect arrested 

The Health Ministry said 24 people were hurt 19 from bullet wounds. It was not clear how the others were injured.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
