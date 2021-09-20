SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports 610 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Toronto launches largest weekend mass vaccination initiative' COVID-19: Toronto launches largest weekend mass vaccination initiative
WATCH ABOVE: More than 90 COVID-19 pop-up clinics have been set up across Toronto this weekend as part of the city's 'Days of Vaxtion' initiative. Brittany Rosen has more on the final push before the province's proof-of-vaccination system is implemented.

Ontario is reporting 610 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 580,194.

Of the 610 new cases recorded, the data showed 362 were unvaccinated people, 43 were partially vaccinated people, 152 were fully vaccinated people and for 53 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 126 cases were recorded in Toronto, 100 in Peel Region, 71 in York Region, and 54 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The provincial death toll now stands at 9,655 as the province reported two new deaths. However, the ministry of health said one of those deaths occurred more than a month ago.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario NDP wants mandatory vaccine policy for provincial legislature

Meanwhile, 564,163 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is up by 628 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,376. Test positivity for Monday was 2.7 per cent.

Just over 23,500 additional tests were completed, while 9,337 remain under investigation.

Ontario reported 233 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 12) with 177 patients in intensive care units (down by five) and 156 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five).

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 21,404,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 16,712. Of those, 6,444 were first doses and 10,268 were second doses.

In Ontario, 85.09 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

