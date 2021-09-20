Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Student home near Fanshawe College struck by bullet: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 20, 2021 8:59 am
Police say they received a call early Saturday morning for a bullet hole inside the garage door of a student home near Fanshawe College. View image in full screen
Police say they received a call early Saturday morning for a bullet hole inside the garage door of a student home near Fanshawe College. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Few details have been provided, but police in London, Ont., say they’re investigating after a student home near Fanshawe College was struck by a bullet.

It was around 3 a.m. on Saturday when officers received a call regarding a bullet hole inside the garage door of a home on Thurman Circle, a side street just northeast of Fanshawe, according to police.

Read more: Western University students walk out in wake of sex assault claims: ‘Protect our campus’

Police say when officers arrived, they found evidence of a weapon being fired.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and police are asking with information to come forward.

Information can be sent to London police at -519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagShooting tagLondon tagLondon Police tagHome tagFanshawe College tageast london tagBullet tagStudent Residence tagStudent home tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers