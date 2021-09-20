Student home near Fanshawe College struck by bullet: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Few details have been provided, but police in London, Ont., say they’re investigating after a student home near Fanshawe College was struck by a bullet.

It was around 3 a.m. on Saturday when officers received a call regarding a bullet hole inside the garage door of a home on Thurman Circle, a side street just northeast of Fanshawe, according to police.

Police say when officers arrived, they found evidence of a weapon being fired.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and police are asking with information to come forward.

Information can be sent to London police at -519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

