Kingston police issue $24,000 in party fines Friday night

Some Queen’s University students will have some lighter pockets after Friday night.

Kingston police say they issued $24,000 in fines at one house party that was found to exceed the 25-person limit for indoor gatherings under current COVID-19 public safety measures.

The three hosts of the party were each given $2,000 fines, along with nine people at the party.

Police say that when they showed up to the party, the tenants said they didn’t think they were in violation of the 25-person rule.

“A police supervisor had the tenants accompany him throughout the main and upper floors of the house, coming to a total of 25 people,” says a press release from the police.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout

“When asked if there was a basement, the officer was advised it was more of a cellar and that no one would be down there. Instead, the officer located four other partygoers hiding in the basement, including one behind a hot water tank, bringing the total to 29 people inside the residence.”

Bylaw was given the names of the tenants, who will be investigated and possibly charged under the Reopening Ontario Act, which carries a minimum fine of $10,000 each.

In a separate incident, police say 18-year-old Luke Szabo was found to have open alcohol on University Avenue, and attempted to flee. Police chased him on foot and he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the arresting officers observed that Szabo appeared to be the same male who on September 3 attempted, while coming from behind, to place a bag over another Kingston Police officer’s head, but fled the area before he could be arrested,” says the press release.

Szabo was taken back to police headquarters and will face numerous charges when he appears in court.